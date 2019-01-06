Sharks' Evander Kane: Tallies two goals

Kane scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in a 5-2 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

It was his third power-play goal of the season, which matches his total from last season. Through the first half of 2018-19, Kane is hitting his marks in just about every category and is exceeding expectations in the PIM department. He has 14 goals and 29 points with a minus-6 rating and 147 shots on net in 43 games. Last season with the Sabres and Sharks, he posted 29 goals, 54 points, a minus-9 rating and 307 shots on net. But Kane already has 79 PIM this season. That's three minutes shy of his 2017-18 total; his career high is 113 PIM.