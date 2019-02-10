Sharks' Evander Kane: Thirteen points in last nine games

Kane scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Kane has been especially hot of late. He has two consecutive multi-point games and 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his last nine games. Kane is on his way to the best output of his career. He can help you win a title. No doubt.

More News
Our Latest Stories