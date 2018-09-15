Kane played on the Sharks' top line Friday, skating alongside Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.

Kane, 27, will be looking to prove doubters wrong in 2018-19. The oft-criticized forward signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Sharks this offseason, after they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. In 17 games with San Jose, Kane tallied 14 points, adding five more in nine postseason contests. If Kane stays healthy and avoids becoming a distraction, a 30-goal season could be in the Vancouver native's future (something he's done only once in his career, as a Jet back in 2011-12).