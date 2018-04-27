Kane was ejected from Game 1 against the Golden Knights on Thursday, as he delivered a crosscheck to the face of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the third period of an eventual 7-0 road loss. The ex-Sabre was assessed a game misconduct penalty and five-minute major for crosschecking, amounting to 15 penalty minutes.

While Kane's agitating style often works in his team's favor, it certainly didn't this time, and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if the British Columbia native hears from the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding the controversial play. Kane skated to a minus-2 rating and was blanked on three shot attempts in the rout.