Sharks' Evander Kane: Two more assists
Kane notched a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 5-4 win against Nashville.
Through nine games, Kane has managed four goals and five assists. His minutes-per-game are down compared to his career average but the 27-year-old forward continues producing regardless of how much ice time he receives. In addition to his two assists Tuesday, Kane dished out two hits and also received a minor penalty.
