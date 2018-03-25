Sharks' Evander Kane: Two more goals including shortie
Kane scored twice, including once shorthanded, in San Jose's 5-1 win over Calgary on Saturday.
Kane has produced at a point-per-game pace since he arrived on the left coast -- he has seven goals and five assists in 12 games. Unfortunately, six of those points (all goals) have come in just two games. That makes Kane a bit of an all or nothing activation, which can sting in fantasy playoffs.
