Sharks' Evander Kane: Unavailable against Avs

Kane will miss Friday's matchup with Colorado due to a mid-body injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Kane's absence will be hard for the Sharks to replace, considering the winger has racked up 27 goals and 24 helpers this season. The Vancouver native needs just six more points to match his 2011-12 career high, though the length of his potential absence could sidetrack his ability to hit that threshold. Depending on the health of Marcus Sorensen (face), Lukas Radil could slot back into the lineup.