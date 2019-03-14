Sharks' Evander Kane: Unavailable Thursday
Kane (personal) remains out of the lineup ahead of Thursday's clash with Florida, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Kane will miss his seventh consecutive game, but could rejoin the team against Nashville on Saturday. The elite winger's absence won't be easily replaced, but Joonas Donskoi will get the chance to slot into a top-six role with Kane away from the team.
