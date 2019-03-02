Sharks' Evander Kane: Uncertain for Sunday
Kane (mid-body) didn't skate Saturday, which renders him questionable for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Since Kane is in consideration to play, we can safely assume that he's not dealing with a significant injury, but those of you depending on the abrasive scoring winger should track his status all the way until pre-game warmups Sunday. Kane's been spectacular this season based on 27 goals -- three short of tying a career high -- and 51 points through 64 games.
