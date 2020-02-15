Sharks' Evander Kane: Will have hearing with league

Kane will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday regarding his elbow to the head of Winnipeg's Neal Pionk on Friday.

Kane started the season with a three-game suspension for physical abuse of an official, and the league has handed him two other suspensions dating back to December of 2014. The 28-year-old winger floats with a repeat offender status, so it wouldn't be surprising if he has to miss a game or two for his actions.