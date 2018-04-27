Kane will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Considering Kane was ejected from Game 1 on Thursday for this incident, it shouldn't come as a surprise the league wants to speak to him. When you take into account the blatant nature of his crosscheck -- it was delivered to the face after the whistle -- it's hard to imagine the winger won't face at least a one-game ban, although postseason suspensions have been few and far between.