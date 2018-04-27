Sharks' Evander Kane: Will hear from league
Kane will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.
Considering Kane was ejected from Game 1 on Thursday for this incident, it shouldn't come as a surprise the league wants to speak to him. When you take into account the blatant nature of his crosscheck -- it was delivered to the face after the whistle -- it's hard to imagine the winger won't face at least a one-game ban, although postseason suspensions have been few and far between.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...