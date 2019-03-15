Sharks' Evander Kane: Will play Saturday
Kane (personal) will be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Nashville, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.
Kane was away from the team for personal reasons, but will rejoin the club Saturday. The winger figures to slot into a second-line role and will almost certainly be back on the power play, where he is averaging 1:46 of ice time and has recorded 10 of his 51 points this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...