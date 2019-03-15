Sharks' Evander Kane: Will play Saturday

Kane (personal) will be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Nashville, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.

Kane was away from the team for personal reasons, but will rejoin the club Saturday. The winger figures to slot into a second-line role and will almost certainly be back on the power play, where he is averaging 1:46 of ice time and has recorded 10 of his 51 points this season.

