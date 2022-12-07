Svechnikov cleared waivers, but he'll still play Wednesday against Vancouver, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Svechnikov can be sent to the AHL now that he's passed through waivers, but the Sharks aren't exercising that option at this time. The 26-year-old has three goals and six points in 20 games while averaging 10:48 of ice time this season.
