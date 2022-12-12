Svechnikov was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Svechnikov recently cleared waivers so the Sharks were able to send him straight to AHL San Jose on Sunday. The 26-year-old has seven points through 22 NHL games this season.
