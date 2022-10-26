Svechnikov posted an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Svechnikov ended a three-game point drought with his helper on a Nico Sturm goal. While still a bit inconsistent in a bottom-six role, Svechnikov is getting a regular opportunity with the Sharks. He has two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances. For now, he'll likely be limited to a third-line role, so he's still not likely to produce enough for consideration in most fantasy formats.