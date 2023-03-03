Svechnikov (undisclosed) is set to play Thursday versus the Blues, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Svechnikov was dealing with an injury following Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, but it's evidently nothing significant. The winger will fill his usual third-line role and could see some power-play time as well for a depleted Sharks team.
