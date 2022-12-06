Svechnikov was waived by the Sharks on Tuesday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
Assuming Svechnikov passes through waivers unclaimed, look for him to join AHL San Jose. Svechnikov has been a healthy scratch for four of the Sharks' last eight games -- he's tallied six points through 20 NHL appearances this year.
