Svechnikov will draw into San Jose's lineup Saturday against the Predators, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Svechnikov will replace Noah Gregor in the lineup. Svechnikov played for the Jets last season, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists in 72 games.
