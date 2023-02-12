Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Svechnikov tallied just 2:54 into the game, and the Sharks led the rest of the way. The 26-year-old hasn't seen a bump in usage even after Matt Nieto was traded to the Avalanche -- Svechnikov remains firmly in a bottom-six role. The winger has five goals, five helpers, 44 shots on net, 59 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 38 contests.