Svechnikov scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Svechnikov cashed in on a turnover at 16:08 of the second period. He also set up a Noah Gregor goal just before the intermission. This was just the second multi-point game of the year for Svechnikov, but he has picked up three goals and a helper over his last five contests. The 26-year-old winger has seven tallies, six assists, 50 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-3 rating through 42 outings overall.