Svechnikov scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Svechnikov was a healthy scratch in the last three games, all losses. He was able to make an impact in his return, giving the Sharks their first lead in Friday's contest. The 26-year-old winger has three goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 14 hits through 12 outings. He's been solid in a depth role, but he'll need to find some consistency to stick in the lineup.