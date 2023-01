Svechnikov scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov scored the last goal of the game with 7:05 left in the third period. The 26-year-old winger has played in 12 straight contests, though his 8:27 of ice time Sunday was his second-lowest total in that span, which has also seen him pick up just two points. For the season, he's at four goals, four helpers, 33 shots, 47 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 31 appearances.