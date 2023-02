Svechnikov scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Svechnikov has scored twice over the last four games, and he's added five shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old remains pretty firmly in a bottom-six role, but he saw 11:08 of ice time Saturday, his highest mark since Jan. 6. The winger is up to six goals, five assists, 47 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-1 rating through 41 outings overall.