Svechnikov scored a goal and drew an assist, but the Sharks couldn't muster any more offense in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Svechnikov, a 2015 first-round draft pick who has suffered from a series of setbacks, entered the season with just 12 goals in 113 career games. Since 2021, the 25-year-old left winger was jettisoned by the Red Wings and Jets. Has he found a home? The winless Sharks sure need someone, and Svechnikov is responding. He had a hand in both of the Sharks' goals Tuesday and has two goals among three points in four outings with his new club.