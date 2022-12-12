Svechnikov was summoned from AHL San Jose on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Svechnikov was briefly returned to the minors Sunday. He was back on the ice with the Sharks during Monday's practice. Svechnikov has three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net and 33 hits in 22 games this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Evgeny Svechnikov: Dropped to AHL•
-
Sharks' Evgeny Svechnikov: Snags assist Friday•
-
Sharks' Evgeny Svechnikov: Clears waivers, stays with Sharks•
-
Sharks' Evgeny Svechnikov: Hits waivers•
-
Sharks' Evgeny Svechnikov: Pots goal Friday•
-
Sharks' Evgeny Svechnikov: Sends assist in shootout loss•