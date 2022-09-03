Svechnikov signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Saturday, per his agent Dan Milstein.

Svechnikov will look to build upon a season in which he logged seven goals, 12 assists, 78 shots on net and 10:45 of ice time per game in 72 contests with the Jets. He'll have a chance to compete for a bottom-six role with the Sharks, who are lacking in proven forward depth.