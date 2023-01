Svechnikov posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Scratched from the previous eight games, Svechnikov returned for a tightly contested matchup with his younger brother, Andrei Svechnikov, competing on the other side. Svechnikov saw just 9:21 of ice time, but he made the most of it thanks to a primary helper that initially appeared to be a goal. He has four goals and five assists through 34 games in his first campaign with Team Teal.