Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots and added seven hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov is gaining some traction in a middle-six role with four goals and an assist over his last seven games. The winger has been a fixture in the lineup for the last month, and he's earned it with solid offense and a physical edge. For the season, he has eight goals, six assists, 56 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-2 rating through 44 appearances.