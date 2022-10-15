Svechnikov scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old was able to score with his brother, Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov, in town. The elder Svechnikov is much less gifted offensively -- his 19 points in 72 games with the Jets last year marked career highs in both categories, though he was limited to bottom-six minutes. That limited role has followed him to San Jose, as he saw just 5:59 of ice time Friday. Svechnikov could face a challenge from Jonah Gadjovich for playing time, and either of them could be at risk of moving to the AHL once Alexander Barabanov returns from a lower-body injury.