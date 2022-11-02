Svechnikov posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Svechnikov has gotten a look on the top line at even strength lately, but he's still seeing limited minutes -- he skated just 10:05 in this contest. The winger has been a solid depth scorer so far with two goals, three assists, 13 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating in 11 contests. The 26-year-old will likely settle in as a middle-six option, and his physical play could earn him a look in deeper fantasy formats.