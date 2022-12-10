Svechnikov posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Svechnikov was waived Tuesday, but the Sharks elected to keep him with the big club despite the newfound roster flexibility. The 26-year-old has played in three straight contests, and he snapped a nine-game point drought with his helper Friday. The winger is up to seven points, 20 shots on net, 33 hits, a plus-2 rating and six PIM in 22 appearances. Those scoring numbers just aren't enough for most fantasy formats, even if he can retain regular playing time.