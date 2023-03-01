Svechnikov sustained an injury Tuesday versus the Canadiens, but head coach David Quinn didn't have an update on the winger's status after the game, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

The injury comes at a rough time for Svechnikov, as he could have pushed for a larger role following the Sharks' trade of Timo Meier to the Devils on Sunday. Svechnikov had two hits and four PIM in 9:20 of ice time Tuesday. More information should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Blues.