Zetterlund notched a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
Zetterlund set up a Tomas Hertl tally in the third period. While he's yet to string together multiple productive games, Zetterlund has done alright with seven points through 16 contests on a low-scoring team. The 24-year-old winger has added 29 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-12 rating. Four of his points have come with the man advantage.
