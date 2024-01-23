Zetterlund supplied a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over LA on Monday.

In addition to Zetterlund's first-period tally, which gave San Jose a 1-0 lead, the 24-year-old also bested goaltender David Rittich in the shootout. Zetterlund is up to 14 goals and 21 points in 47 appearances this season. He's collected two tallies and three points over his last two games, so we might be witnessing the start of a hot streak. Don't get too excited, though -- Zetterlund's longest scoring streak this campaign was just three contests from Dec. 21-27.