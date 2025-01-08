Zetterlund is likely to play Friday versus Utah, but he's dealing with a lower-body injury that puts his availability in question, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Wednesday.
Zetterlund has missed some practices recently due to the injury. He also played through the issue during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News. Zetterlund still registered a power-play assist while logging 20:46 of ice time against the Golden Knights, but perhaps the team will decide to have him rest the injury in the future. The 25-year-old has 11 goals and 27 points in 43 appearances in 2024-25.
