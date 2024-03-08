Zetterlund logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

Zetterlund has two goals and six assists over his last nine outings. This was his first game with a single point in that span, as he helped out on a Thomas Bordeleau tally in the second period. Zetterlund is up to 29 points, 149 shots, 94 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 62 appearances this season. With the Sharks trading away veterans ahead of Friday's deadline, Zetterlund's top-six role is as secure as ever.