Zetterlund scored a goal on four shots and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Zetterlund has looked solid on the top line at times lately, earning three multi-point efforts over his last eight games. He has no points in the other five contests in that span. The 24-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 12 helpers, eight power-play points, 144 shots on net, 92 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 61 appearances this season. It's already a career year for him, but the Sharks' overall poor play has kept it from being Zetterlund's breakout campaign.