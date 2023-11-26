Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Zetterlund tallied at 14:05 of the second period, snapping a seven-game goal drought. During the slump, he managed just one assist with 17 shots on net. The 24-year-old winger still has some growth to achieve, but he's held down a top-six role for much of this season. Zetterlund has five tallies, three helpers, 45 shots on net, 22 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 21 appearances.