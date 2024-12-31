Zetterlund (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Zetterlund has 11 goals, 26 points, 79 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 70 hits through 39 outings this season. With William Eklund (upper body) and Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed) unavailable, the Sharks recalled Collin Graf from AHL San Jose on Tuesday to play if Zetterlund can't dress against the Flyers.
