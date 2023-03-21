Zetterlund posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Zetterlund has managed just two helpers over 11 contests since he was traded from the Devils to the Sharks. The 23-year-old winger has gotten some top-six looks, but the lack of production has seen him slip down the lineup. He's at 22 points, 103 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-3 rating through 56 outings overall.