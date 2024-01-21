Zetterlund tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Anaheim.

Zetterlund extended San Jose's lead to 3-1, beating John Gibson with a wrister in the final minute of the second period, before picking up an assist on Jan Rutta's tally in the third. It's the first multi-point game since Dec. 7 for Zetterlund, who had just two points (a goal and an assist) in seven games coming into Saturday's matchup. The 24-year-old winger is up to 20 points (13 goals, seven assists), matching a career high, through 46 games in a top-line role with the Sharks.