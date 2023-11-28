Zetterlund scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Zetterlund has bounced back from a four-game slump to score in each of the last two contest. His tally Monday opened the scoring at 10:23 of the first period. Zetterlund is up to six goals, three assists, 51 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 22 appearances this season. While he's not exactly consistent on offense, he's done more than enough to maintain a top-six position.