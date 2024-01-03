Zetterlund scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Zetterlund tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period marker. The winger has three goals over the last five games while adding 12 shots in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 11 goals, 16 points, 85 shots on net, 33 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 38 appearances. He's on pace to easily exceed his career high of 23 points from last season while holding down a top-six role for the Sharks.