Zetterlund scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Zetterlund broke up Dustin Wolf's shutout bid with just nine seconds remaining in the third period, roofing a wrister to get the Sharks on the board. The 24-year-old Zetterlund finished the season strong, posting six goals and 12 points in his final 13 contests. He'll wrap up the campaign with 24 goals and 44 points, both career highs, as he figures to play a major role on a rebuilding Sharks team again in the 2024-25 season.