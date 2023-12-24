Zetterlund scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Ztterlund has points in consecutive contests for the first time since Nov. 25-27. The winger has maintained a top-six role even with his recent slump. He's up to nine goals, five assists, 77 shots on net, 30 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 34 appearances. Zetterlund's all-around production may help make up for his lack of consistent offense in deep fantasy formats that avoid plus-minus.