Zetterlund posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Zetterlund's first point in eight games since he was dealt from New Jersey to San Jose in the Timo Meier trade. Despite the lack of offense, Zetterlund has gotten a look in the top six, though he saw just 11:46 of ice time Tuesday. The 23-year-old winger is up to 21 points, 96 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-2 rating through 53 contests between the two teams this season.