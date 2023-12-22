Zetterlund posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Zetterlund snapped a five-game point drought when he set up Anthony Duclair's second-period tally. With four points over 10 games in December, Zetterlund isn't building much momentum on offense. The 24-year-old winger has 13 points, 73 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 33 outings overall. Fantasy managers can likely find players with more upside and a better team situation on the waiver wire.