Zetterlund scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Zetterlund opened the scoring 3:14 into the game and also set up Filip Zadina's second-period marker. Prior to Tuesday, Zetterlund had been held off the scoresheet in the first two contests of the season. He's picked up six shots on goal, four hits and an even plus-minus rating to go with his two points through three contests. Despite his solid work so far, he remains in a bottom-six role.