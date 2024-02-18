Zetterlund scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Zetterlund's pair of points in the second period helped erase 3-1 deficit. Prior to Saturday, the winger had gone six games without a point. The 24-year-old is up to 15 goals, 23 points (five on the power play), 126 shots on net, 72 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 54 appearances. Zetterlund should continue to see top-six minutes, though his offense puts him merely on the fringe of fantasy relevance in standard formats.