Zetterlund scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Zetterlund wrapped up a disappointing February with two goals over six games. He is two months removed from his last multi-point effort, which was a two-assist game Dec. 27 versus the Golden Knights. The 25-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 34 points, 131 shots on net, 105 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 60 appearances. He's on pace to challenge his career-best 44-point total from 2023-24, but he's been bothered by a lingering lower-body injury at times and that may continue to hamper his production down the stretch.